Websol Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 94.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 94.44% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2023 up 34.3% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 65.93% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

Websol Energy shares closed at 111.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.55% returns over the last 6 months and 28.47% over the last 12 months.