    Websol Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 94.44% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 94.44% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2023 up 34.3% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 65.93% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

    Websol Energy shares closed at 111.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.55% returns over the last 6 months and 28.47% over the last 12 months.

    Websol Energy System
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.113.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.113.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.920.019.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.08-10.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.262.24
    Depreciation3.803.793.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.441.225.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.15-5.25-7.99
    Other Income0.121.140.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.03-4.11-7.43
    Interest0.660.870.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.69-4.98-8.11
    Exceptional Items---0.10--
    P/L Before Tax-5.69-5.08-8.11
    Tax-0.690.28-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.00-5.36-7.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.00-5.36-7.61
    Equity Share Capital38.8038.8036.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.29-1.38-2.08
    Diluted EPS-1.29-1.38-2.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.29-1.38-2.08
    Diluted EPS-1.29-1.38-2.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

