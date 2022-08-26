 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Websol Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 92.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 92.47% from Rs. 43.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 343.91% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022 down 140.88% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2021.

Websol Energy shares closed at 87.20 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.

Websol Energy System
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.24 62.62 43.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.24 62.62 43.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.46 35.84 30.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.21 8.44 -3.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.24 2.90 2.43
Depreciation 3.82 3.79 3.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.92 10.05 3.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.99 1.60 3.43
Other Income 0.56 0.81 1.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.43 2.41 5.01
Interest 0.68 0.81 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.11 1.60 4.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.11 1.60 4.22
Tax -0.50 1.10 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.61 0.50 3.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.61 0.50 3.12
Equity Share Capital 36.64 36.64 31.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 0.15 1.00
Diluted EPS -2.08 0.15 0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 0.15 1.00
Diluted EPS -2.08 0.15 0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 26, 2022 01:00 pm
