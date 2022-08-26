Websol Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 92.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 92.47% from Rs. 43.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 343.91% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022 down 140.88% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2021.

Websol Energy shares closed at 87.20 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.