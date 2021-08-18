MARKET NEWS

English
Websol Energy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, up 124.06% Y-o-Y

August 18, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in June 2021 up 124.06% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021 down 13.33% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2021 down 19.29% from Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2020.

Websol Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2020.

Websol Energy shares closed at 74.65 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.03% returns over the last 6 months and 289.82% over the last 12 months.

Websol Energy System
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations43.0247.2719.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.0247.2719.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.4525.618.91
Purchase of Traded Goods2.01--0.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.114.32-4.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.433.031.76
Depreciation3.823.783.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.995.332.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.435.206.49
Other Income1.580.440.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.015.647.11
Interest0.792.001.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.223.645.79
Exceptional Items--1.30-0.98
P/L Before Tax4.224.944.81
Tax1.101.411.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.123.533.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.123.533.60
Equity Share Capital31.1431.1430.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.001.211.17
Diluted EPS0.891.051.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.001.211.17
Diluted EPS0.891.051.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 18, 2021 11:44 am

