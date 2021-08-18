Websol Energy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, up 124.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in June 2021 up 124.06% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021 down 13.33% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2021 down 19.29% from Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2020.

Websol Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2020.

Websol Energy shares closed at 74.65 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.03% returns over the last 6 months and 289.82% over the last 12 months.