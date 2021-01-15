Websol Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2020 up 26.95% from Rs. 37.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.63 crore in December 2020 up 1031.43% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020 down 57.41% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2019.

Websol Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 17.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2019.

Websol Energy shares closed at 46.20 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.82% returns over the last 6 months and 61.82% over the last 12 months.