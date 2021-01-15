MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Websol Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 11:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.76 crore in December 2020 up 26.95% from Rs. 37.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.63 crore in December 2020 up 1031.43% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020 down 57.41% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2019.

Websol Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 17.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2019.

Close

Websol Energy shares closed at 46.20 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.82% returns over the last 6 months and 61.82% over the last 12 months.

Websol Energy System
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations47.7639.3737.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.7639.3737.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.8326.1628.36
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.77-4.72-2.06
Power & Fuel2.723.31--
Employees Cost2.202.032.29
Depreciation3.883.874.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.771.623.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.417.101.13
Other Income1.501.756.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.098.857.66
Interest2.772.991.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.685.865.97
Exceptional Items55.31----
P/L Before Tax53.635.865.97
Tax---1.211.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.637.074.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.637.074.74
Equity Share Capital30.5930.5929.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.532.311.63
Diluted EPS15.262.011.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.532.311.63
Diluted EPS15.262.011.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Websol Energy #Websol Energy System
first published: Jan 15, 2021 11:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.