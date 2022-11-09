Wealth First Po Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, up 52.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in September 2022 up 52.12% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2022 up 64.98% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in September 2022 up 65.45% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2021.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 310.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.10% returns over the last 6 months and 22.10% over the last 12 months.