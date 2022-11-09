English
    Wealth First Po Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, up 52.12% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in September 2022 up 52.12% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2022 up 64.98% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in September 2022 up 65.45% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

    Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2021.

    Wealth First Po shares closed at 310.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.10% returns over the last 6 months and 22.10% over the last 12 months.

    Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.554.167.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.554.167.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.251.011.47
    Depreciation0.120.110.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.680.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.322.355.43
    Other Income0.61-0.09--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.932.265.43
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.932.265.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.932.265.41
    Tax2.250.571.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.681.694.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.681.694.05
    Equity Share Capital10.6610.6610.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves65.61----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.271.593.80
    Diluted EPS6.271.593.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.271.593.80
    Diluted EPS6.271.593.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
