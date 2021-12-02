Wealth First Po Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore, up 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore in September 2021 up 33.69% from Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021 up 3.96% from Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021 up 37.09% from Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2020.

Wealth First Po EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2020.