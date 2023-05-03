Wealth First Po Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 38.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2023 down 38.2% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 76.97% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 69.53% from Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2022.

Wealth First Po EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.38 in March 2022.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 277.75 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.58% over the last 12 months.