Wealth First Po Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 65.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2022 up 65.4% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022 up 283.16% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2022 up 111.39% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021.

Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2021.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 240.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)