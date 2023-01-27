Wealth First Po Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 58.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 58.79% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 up 42.73% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.