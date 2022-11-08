Wealth First Po Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore, up 52.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.55 crore in September 2022 up 52.12% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2022 up 64.89% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2022 up 65.27% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2021.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 300.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.10% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.