Wealth First Po Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore, up 32.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore in September 2021 up 32.34% from Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021 up 2.49% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021 up 35.4% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2020.

Wealth First Po EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.18 in September 2020.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 250.00 on December 01, 2021 (NSE)