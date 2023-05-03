English
    Wealth First Po Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 33.72% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2023 down 33.72% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 73.18% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 64.97% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022.
    Wealth First Po EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2022.Wealth First Po shares closed at 277.75 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.58% over the last 12 months.
    Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.238.467.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.238.467.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.721.681.52
    Depreciation0.120.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.741.251.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.655.405.25
    Other Income-0.630.060.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.015.465.97
    Interest0.070.000.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.945.465.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.945.465.93
    Tax0.661.371.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.284.094.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.284.094.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.284.094.77
    Equity Share Capital10.6610.6610.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves66.00--54.94
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.203.845.23
    Diluted EPS1.203.845.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.203.845.23
    Diluted EPS1.203.845.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Wealth First Po #Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am