Wealth First Po Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 33.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2023 down 33.72% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 73.18% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 64.97% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022.
Wealth First Po EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2022.
|Wealth First Po shares closed at 277.75 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.58% over the last 12 months.
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.23
|8.46
|7.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.23
|8.46
|7.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|1.68
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|1.25
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.65
|5.40
|5.25
|Other Income
|-0.63
|0.06
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.01
|5.46
|5.97
|Interest
|0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.94
|5.46
|5.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.94
|5.46
|5.93
|Tax
|0.66
|1.37
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|4.09
|4.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|4.09
|4.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.28
|4.09
|4.77
|Equity Share Capital
|10.66
|10.66
|10.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|66.00
|--
|54.94
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|3.84
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|1.20
|3.84
|5.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|3.84
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|1.20
|3.84
|5.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited