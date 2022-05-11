English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wealth First Po Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 63.27% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2022 up 63.27% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2022 up 288.49% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022 up 111.85% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021.

    Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2021.

    Close

    Wealth First Po shares closed at 240.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

    Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.905.334.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.905.334.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.351.34
    Depreciation0.110.130.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.010.740.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.253.112.80
    Other Income0.730.67--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.973.782.80
    Interest0.050.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.933.782.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.933.782.79
    Tax1.150.955.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.772.83-2.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.772.83-2.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.772.83-2.53
    Equity Share Capital10.6610.6610.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves54.94--35.57
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.232.65-2.38
    Diluted EPS5.232.65-2.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.232.65-2.38
    Diluted EPS5.232.65-2.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Wealth First Po #Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    first published: May 11, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.