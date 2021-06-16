Wealth First Po Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore, up 192.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore in March 2021 up 192.62% from Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2021 up 8020.74% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2021 up 1278.57% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.

Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 138.85 on June 15, 2021 (NSE)