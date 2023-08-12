Wealth First Po Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 162.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in June 2023 up 162.97% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2023 up 380.66% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2023 up 362.2% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2022.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 340.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and 48.10% over the last 12 months.