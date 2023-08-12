English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wealth First Po Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 162.97% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in June 2023 up 162.97% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2023 up 380.66% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2023 up 362.2% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

    Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2022.

    Wealth First Po shares closed at 340.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and 48.10% over the last 12 months.

    Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.185.234.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.185.234.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.701.721.01
    Depreciation0.080.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.890.740.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.512.652.44
    Other Income2.78-0.63-0.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.292.012.35
    Interest0.000.070.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.291.942.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.291.942.35
    Tax2.840.660.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.451.281.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.451.281.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.451.281.76
    Equity Share Capital10.6610.6610.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--66.00--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.931.201.65
    Diluted EPS7.931.201.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.931.201.65
    Diluted EPS7.931.201.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Wealth First Po #Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!