Wealth First Po Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 58.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 58.79% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 up 42.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.
Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2021.
|
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.46
|11.55
|5.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.46
|11.55
|5.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|2.25
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|0.86
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.40
|8.31
|3.11
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.61
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.46
|8.92
|3.78
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.46
|8.92
|3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.46
|8.92
|3.78
|Tax
|1.37
|2.25
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.09
|6.68
|2.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.09
|6.68
|2.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.09
|6.68
|2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|10.66
|10.66
|10.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.84
|6.27
|2.65
|Diluted EPS
|3.84
|6.27
|2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.84
|6.27
|2.65
|Diluted EPS
|3.84
|6.27
|2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited