Wealth First Po Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 58.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 58.79% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 up 42.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.

Wealth First Po EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2021.