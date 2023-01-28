English
    Wealth First Po Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 58.79% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wealth First Portfolio Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 58.79% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2022 up 42.71% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021.

    Wealth First Portfolio Managers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.4611.555.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.4611.555.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.682.251.35
    Depreciation0.120.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.250.860.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.408.313.11
    Other Income0.060.610.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.468.923.78
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.468.923.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.468.923.78
    Tax1.372.250.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.096.682.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.096.682.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.096.682.83
    Equity Share Capital10.6610.6610.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.846.272.65
    Diluted EPS3.846.272.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.846.272.65
    Diluted EPS3.846.272.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited