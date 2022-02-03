Wealth First Po Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.33 crore, down 19.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.33 crore in December 2021 down 19.34% from Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021 down 42.65% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2021 down 21.64% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2020.

Wealth First Po EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.63 in December 2020.

Wealth First Po shares closed at 273.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 131.36% over the last 12 months.