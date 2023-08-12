WE WIN Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore in June 2023 up 21.53% from Rs. 11.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 14.98% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 up 11.9% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

WE WIN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Related stories

WE WIN shares closed at 91.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 104.82% returns over the last 6 months and 110.00% over the last 12 months.