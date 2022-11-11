English
    Waterbase Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.91 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.91 crore in September 2022 up 16.86% from Rs. 75.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 38.79% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

    Waterbase EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    Waterbase shares closed at 78.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -31.10% over the last 12 months.

    Waterbase
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.9179.8775.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.9179.8775.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.2950.8944.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.061.632.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.996.987.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.027.256.45
    Depreciation2.222.061.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2010.5612.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.49-0.13
    Other Income0.410.530.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.020.43
    Interest0.190.180.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.320.840.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.320.840.23
    Tax0.100.230.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.610.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.610.16
    Equity Share Capital41.4341.4341.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.150.04
    Diluted EPS0.050.150.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.150.04
    Diluted EPS0.050.150.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm