Waterbase Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore in March 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 44.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022 down 135.41% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022 down 383.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 80.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.