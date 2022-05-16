 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Waterbase Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore in March 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 44.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022 down 135.41% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022 down 383.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 80.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.

Waterbase
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.51 58.93 44.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.51 58.93 44.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.69 30.84 34.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.56 1.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.64 13.27 -6.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.69 6.44 5.58
Depreciation 2.70 1.79 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.07 8.42 11.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.60 -2.40 -4.10
Other Income 0.69 0.69 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.92 -1.71 -2.91
Interest 0.21 0.24 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.13 -1.95 -3.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.13 -1.95 -3.43
Tax -1.94 -0.47 -0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.19 -1.48 -2.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.19 -1.48 -2.63
Equity Share Capital 41.43 41.43 41.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 -0.36 -0.63
Diluted EPS -1.49 -0.36 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 -0.36 -0.63
Diluted EPS -1.49 -0.36 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Waterbase
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.