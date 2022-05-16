Waterbase Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore in March 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 44.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022 down 135.41% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022 down 383.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.
Waterbase shares closed at 80.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.
|Waterbase
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.51
|58.93
|44.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.51
|58.93
|44.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.69
|30.84
|34.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.56
|1.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.64
|13.27
|-6.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|6.44
|5.58
|Depreciation
|2.70
|1.79
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.07
|8.42
|11.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.60
|-2.40
|-4.10
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.69
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.92
|-1.71
|-2.91
|Interest
|0.21
|0.24
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.13
|-1.95
|-3.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.13
|-1.95
|-3.43
|Tax
|-1.94
|-0.47
|-0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.19
|-1.48
|-2.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.19
|-1.48
|-2.63
|Equity Share Capital
|41.43
|41.43
|41.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-0.36
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-0.36
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-0.36
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-0.36
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
