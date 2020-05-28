Waterbase Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore in March 2020 down 7.34% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020 down 272.02% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020 down 128.54% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019.
Waterbase shares closed at 89.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.02% returns over the last 6 months
|Waterbase
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.40
|62.20
|51.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.40
|62.20
|51.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.73
|37.72
|56.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|0.66
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.41
|7.14
|-25.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.53
|5.47
|5.60
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.75
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.55
|8.11
|10.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.37
|1.34
|1.47
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.25
|1.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|1.59
|2.85
|Interest
|0.42
|0.58
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.39
|1.01
|2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.39
|1.01
|2.19
|Tax
|-0.89
|0.28
|0.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.50
|0.73
|1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.50
|0.73
|1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|41.43
|41.43
|41.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.18
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.18
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.18
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.18
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 11:26 am