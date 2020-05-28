Waterbase Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore in March 2020 down 7.34% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020 down 272.02% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020 down 128.54% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019.

Waterbase shares closed at 89.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.02% returns over the last 6 months