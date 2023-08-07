English
    Waterbase Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.23 crore, up 39.27% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.23 crore in June 2023 up 39.27% from Rs. 79.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 49.22% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2023 up 56.49% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

    Waterbase EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

    Waterbase shares closed at 81.25 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.

    Waterbase
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.2365.6279.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.2365.6279.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.4756.7650.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.990.431.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.95-9.056.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.865.987.25
    Depreciation2.502.322.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2411.8110.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.12-2.630.49
    Other Income1.201.290.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.32-1.341.02
    Interest1.120.950.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.20-2.290.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.20-2.290.84
    Tax0.29-0.390.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.91-1.900.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.91-1.900.61
    Equity Share Capital41.4341.4341.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.22-0.460.15
    Diluted EPS0.22-0.460.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.22-0.460.15
    Diluted EPS0.22-0.460.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

