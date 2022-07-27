 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waterbase Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.87 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.87 crore in June 2022 down 36.65% from Rs. 126.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 92% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022 down 75.38% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.

Waterbase EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 82.60 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.90% returns over the last 6 months and -34.65% over the last 12 months.

Waterbase
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.87 38.51 126.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.87 38.51 126.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.89 35.69 93.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.63 0.61 15.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.98 -8.64 -16.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.25 6.69 6.02
Depreciation 2.06 2.70 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.56 10.07 16.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 -8.60 9.72
Other Income 0.53 0.69 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.02 -7.92 10.39
Interest 0.18 0.21 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.84 -8.13 10.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.84 -8.13 10.21
Tax 0.23 -1.94 2.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.61 -6.19 7.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.61 -6.19 7.61
Equity Share Capital 41.43 41.43 41.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -1.49 1.84
Diluted EPS 0.15 -1.49 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -1.49 1.84
Diluted EPS 0.15 -1.49 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
