Waterbase Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.07 crore, up 100.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.07 crore in June 2021 up 100.6% from Rs. 62.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2021 up 55.15% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021 up 36.72% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2020.

Waterbase EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2020.

Waterbase shares closed at 125.45 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 32.89% over the last 12 months.