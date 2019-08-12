Waterbase Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.50 crore, down 22.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.50 crore in June 2019 down 22.55% from Rs. 154.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2019 down 35.6% from Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.32 crore in June 2019 down 32.49% from Rs. 30.10 crore in June 2018.

Waterbase EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2018.

Waterbase shares closed at 95.20 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.38% returns over the last 6 months and -52.89% over the last 12 months.