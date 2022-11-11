 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waterbase Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.91 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.91 crore in September 2022 up 16.86% from Rs. 75.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 36.64% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

Waterbase EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 78.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -31.10% over the last 12 months.

Waterbase
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.91 79.87 75.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.91 79.87 75.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.29 50.89 44.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.06 1.63 2.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.99 6.98 7.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.02 7.25 6.45
Depreciation 2.22 2.06 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.21 10.57 12.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.48 -0.13
Other Income 0.41 0.53 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 1.01 0.43
Interest 0.19 0.18 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 0.83 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.31 0.83 0.23
Tax 0.10 0.23 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.60 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.60 0.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.21 0.60 0.16
Equity Share Capital 41.43 41.43 41.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.15 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.15 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.15 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.15 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
