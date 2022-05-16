Waterbase Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore in March 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 44.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022 down 135.22% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 379.82% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 80.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)