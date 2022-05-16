 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waterbase Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore in March 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 44.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022 down 135.22% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 379.82% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 80.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Waterbase
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.51 58.93 44.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.51 58.93 44.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.69 30.84 34.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.56 1.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.64 13.27 -6.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.69 6.44 5.58
Depreciation 2.70 1.79 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.08 8.43 11.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.62 -2.40 -4.11
Other Income 0.69 0.69 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.93 -1.71 -2.92
Interest 0.21 0.24 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.14 -1.95 -3.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.14 -1.95 -3.44
Tax -1.94 -0.47 -0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.20 -1.49 -2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.20 -1.49 -2.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.20 -1.49 -2.64
Equity Share Capital 41.43 41.43 41.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 -0.36 -0.64
Diluted EPS -1.50 -- -0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 -0.36 -0.64
Diluted EPS -1.50 -- -0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:22 am
