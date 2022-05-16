Waterbase Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.51 crore in March 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 44.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022 down 135.22% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 379.82% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.
Waterbase shares closed at 80.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Waterbase
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.51
|58.93
|44.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.51
|58.93
|44.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.69
|30.84
|34.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.56
|1.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.64
|13.27
|-6.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|6.44
|5.58
|Depreciation
|2.70
|1.79
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.08
|8.43
|11.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.62
|-2.40
|-4.11
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.69
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.93
|-1.71
|-2.92
|Interest
|0.21
|0.24
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.14
|-1.95
|-3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.14
|-1.95
|-3.44
|Tax
|-1.94
|-0.47
|-0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.20
|-1.49
|-2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.20
|-1.49
|-2.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.20
|-1.49
|-2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|41.43
|41.43
|41.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-0.36
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|--
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-0.36
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|--
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes