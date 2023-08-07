Waterbase Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.23 crore, up 39.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.23 crore in June 2023 up 39.27% from Rs. 79.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 50.17% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2023 up 57% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022.

Waterbase EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Waterbase shares closed at 81.25 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.