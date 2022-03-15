English
    Waterbase Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore, up 64.08% Y-o-Y

    March 15, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore in December 2021 up 64.08% from Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021 down 116.44% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 92% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

    Waterbase shares closed at 92.50 on March 11, 2022 (NSE)

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.9375.2235.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.9375.2235.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.8444.0118.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.562.930.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.277.443.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.446.454.93
    Depreciation1.791.851.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.4312.677.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.40-0.13-1.50
    Other Income0.690.550.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.710.43-0.76
    Interest0.240.200.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.950.23-0.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.950.23-0.97
    Tax-0.470.07-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.490.16-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.490.16-0.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.490.16-0.69
    Equity Share Capital41.4341.4341.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.04-0.17
    Diluted EPS--0.04-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.04-0.17
    Diluted EPS--0.04-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Waterbase
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 08:32 am
