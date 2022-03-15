Waterbase Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore, up 64.08% Y-o-Y
March 15, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore in December 2021 up 64.08% from Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021 down 116.44% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 92% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.
Waterbase shares closed at 92.50 on March 11, 2022 (NSE)
|Waterbase
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.93
|75.22
|35.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.93
|75.22
|35.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.84
|44.01
|18.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|2.93
|0.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.27
|7.44
|3.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.44
|6.45
|4.93
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.85
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.43
|12.67
|7.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|-0.13
|-1.50
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.55
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|0.43
|-0.76
|Interest
|0.24
|0.20
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.95
|0.23
|-0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.95
|0.23
|-0.97
|Tax
|-0.47
|0.07
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.49
|0.16
|-0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.49
|0.16
|-0.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.49
|0.16
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|41.43
|41.43
|41.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.04
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.04
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited