Waterbase Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore, up 64.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore in December 2021 up 64.08% from Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021 down 116.44% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 92% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

Waterbase shares closed at 92.50 on March 11, 2022 (NSE)