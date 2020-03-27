Watch: Ideas For Profit | Decoding the impact of COVID-19 on HDFC Bank's performance

HDFC Bank, the largest and most profitable private sector bank, has been seen the most consistent performer on the bourses for many years. It has delivered manifold returns since its listing in 1995.

It has generated compounded annual returns of around 19 percent in the past 20 years, significantly outperforming Nifty.

However, the bank's stock has corrected almost 30 percent from its 52-week high (all-time high) following the coronavirus outbreak.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra will be discussing if the Covid-19 scare and subsequent containment measure of locking down the country mark an end to the stock's more than 25- year old bull run?