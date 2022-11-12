Warren Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.21 crore, down 41.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.21 crore in September 2022 down 41.62% from Rs. 41.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 14.45% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

Warren Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in September 2021.

Warren Tea shares closed at 69.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.09% over the last 12 months.