    Warren Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.21 crore, down 41.62% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.21 crore in September 2022 down 41.62% from Rs. 41.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 14.45% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

    Warren Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in September 2021.

    Warren Tea shares closed at 69.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.09% over the last 12 months.

    Warren Tea
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.2117.8741.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.2117.8741.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----6.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.85-4.20-1.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1514.4123.59
    Depreciation0.440.370.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.495.716.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.981.586.18
    Other Income0.460.04-1.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.441.624.99
    Interest0.710.570.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.731.054.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.731.054.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.731.054.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.731.054.36
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.120.883.65
    Diluted EPS3.120.883.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.120.883.65
    Diluted EPS3.120.883.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

