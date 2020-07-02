Warren Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore, down 43.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore in March 2020 down 43.31% from Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2020 down 49.48% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2020 down 30.84% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2019.

Warren Tea shares closed at 44.55 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.