Warren Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore, down 43.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.90 crore in March 2020 down 43.31% from Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2020 down 49.48% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2020 down 30.84% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2019.
Warren Tea shares closed at 44.55 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.
|Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.90
|29.73
|15.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.90
|29.73
|15.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|2.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.62
|15.88
|9.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.40
|Employees Cost
|18.62
|28.72
|18.02
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.76
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.92
|10.73
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.69
|-26.36
|-18.29
|Other Income
|0.75
|-0.46
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.94
|-26.82
|-17.34
|Interest
|1.46
|1.42
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.40
|-28.24
|-18.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.40
|-28.24
|-18.49
|Tax
|-7.51
|--
|-7.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.89
|-28.24
|-10.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.89
|-28.24
|-10.63
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.30
|-23.63
|-8.90
|Diluted EPS
|-13.30
|-23.63
|-8.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.30
|-23.63
|-8.90
|Diluted EPS
|-13.30
|-23.63
|-8.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am