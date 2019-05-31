Warren Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2019 up 9.76% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2019 down 29.25% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2018.

Warren Tea shares closed at 60.10 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.67% over the last 12 months.