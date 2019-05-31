Warren Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2019 up 9.76% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2019 down 29.25% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2018.
Warren Tea shares closed at 60.10 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.70
|28.23
|13.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.70
|28.23
|13.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.73
|2.20
|2.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.38
|11.36
|11.84
|Power & Fuel
|1.40
|2.95
|1.10
|Employees Cost
|18.02
|23.42
|10.31
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.85
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.56
|4.33
|1.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.29
|-16.88
|-14.64
|Other Income
|0.95
|-0.58
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.34
|-17.46
|-13.73
|Interest
|1.15
|0.96
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.49
|-18.42
|-14.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.49
|-18.42
|-14.67
|Tax
|-7.86
|--
|-2.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.63
|-18.42
|-11.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.63
|-18.42
|-11.78
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.90
|-15.41
|-9.86
|Diluted EPS
|-8.90
|-15.41
|-9.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.90
|-15.41
|-9.86
|Diluted EPS
|-8.90
|-15.41
|-9.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited