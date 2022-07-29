Warren Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, up 4.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in June 2022 up 4.02% from Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 1212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022 up 87.74% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

Warren Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Warren Tea shares closed at 68.30 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)