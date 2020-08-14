Warren Tea Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore, down 60.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore in June 2020 down 60.52% from Rs. 36.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2020 down 200.48% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020 down 129.34% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2019.

Warren Tea shares closed at 47.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and 4.40% over the last 12 months.