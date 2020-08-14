Warren Tea Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore, down 60.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore in June 2020 down 60.52% from Rs. 36.60 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2020 down 200.48% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020 down 129.34% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2019.
Warren Tea shares closed at 47.50 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and 4.40% over the last 12 months.
|Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.45
|8.90
|36.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.45
|8.90
|36.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|5.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.62
|8.62
|-9.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|3.48
|Employees Cost
|22.22
|18.62
|28.60
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.43
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.75
|3.92
|2.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-22.69
|5.14
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.75
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|-21.94
|5.33
|Interest
|1.68
|1.46
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-23.40
|4.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.15
|-23.40
|4.13
|Tax
|--
|-7.51
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.15
|-15.89
|4.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.15
|-15.89
|4.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-13.30
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-13.30
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-13.30
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-13.30
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm