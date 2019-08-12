Warren Tea Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore, up 29.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore in June 2019 up 29.15% from Rs. 28.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2019 up 837.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2019 up 404.13% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

Warren Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2018.

Warren Tea shares closed at 37.90 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.65% returns over the last 6 months and -60.06% over the last 12 months.