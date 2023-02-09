 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Warren Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2022 down 156.52% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2022 down 203.24% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021. Warren Tea shares closed at 70.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.
Warren Tea
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations14.3724.2125.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.3724.2125.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods----4.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.80-2.857.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.3915.1512.92
Depreciation0.600.440.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.117.494.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.533.98-4.77
Other Income-0.170.46-0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.704.44-4.83
Interest0.460.710.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.163.73-5.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-14.163.73-5.52
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.163.73-5.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.163.73-5.52
Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.853.12-5.04
Diluted EPS-11.853.12-5.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.853.12-5.04
Diluted EPS-11.853.12-5.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Warren Tea
first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:44 pm