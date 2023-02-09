Warren Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.37 24.21 25.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.37 24.21 25.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.80 -2.85 7.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.39 15.15 12.92 Depreciation 0.60 0.44 0.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.11 7.49 4.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.53 3.98 -4.77 Other Income -0.17 0.46 -0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.70 4.44 -4.83 Interest 0.46 0.71 0.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.16 3.73 -5.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -14.16 3.73 -5.52 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.16 3.73 -5.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.16 3.73 -5.52 Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.85 3.12 -5.04 Diluted EPS -11.85 3.12 -5.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.85 3.12 -5.04 Diluted EPS -11.85 3.12 -5.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited