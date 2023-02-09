Warren Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2022 down 156.52% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2022 down 203.24% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.
|Warren Tea shares closed at 70.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.
|Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.37
|24.21
|25.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.37
|24.21
|25.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.80
|-2.85
|7.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.39
|15.15
|12.92
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.44
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.11
|7.49
|4.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.53
|3.98
|-4.77
|Other Income
|-0.17
|0.46
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.70
|4.44
|-4.83
|Interest
|0.46
|0.71
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.16
|3.73
|-5.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.16
|3.73
|-5.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.16
|3.73
|-5.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.16
|3.73
|-5.52
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.85
|3.12
|-5.04
|Diluted EPS
|-11.85
|3.12
|-5.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.85
|3.12
|-5.04
|Diluted EPS
|-11.85
|3.12
|-5.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited