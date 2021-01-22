Warren Tea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore, down 8.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore in December 2020 down 8.44% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2020 up 89.91% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2020 up 52.61% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2019.

Warren Tea shares closed at 56.90 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.36% returns over the last 6 months and 11.13% over the last 12 months.