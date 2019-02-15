Warren Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.23 crore, down 27.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.23 crore in December 2018 down 27.15% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2018 down 62.15% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2018 down 74.11% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2017.
Warren Tea shares closed at 70.95 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.92% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Warren Tea
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.23
|46.23
|38.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.23
|46.23
|38.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.20
|3.83
|2.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.36
|-12.08
|14.23
|Power & Fuel
|2.95
|4.19
|3.05
|Employees Cost
|23.42
|30.47
|22.83
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.87
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.33
|4.17
|6.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.88
|14.78
|-10.58
|Other Income
|-0.58
|-0.08
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.46
|14.70
|-10.41
|Interest
|0.96
|1.01
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.42
|13.69
|-11.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.42
|13.69
|-11.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.42
|13.69
|-11.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.42
|13.69
|-11.36
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.41
|11.46
|-9.51
|Diluted EPS
|-15.41
|11.46
|-9.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.41
|11.46
|-9.51
|Diluted EPS
|-15.41
|11.46
|-9.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited