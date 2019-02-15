Warren Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.23 crore, down 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.23 crore in December 2018 down 27.15% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2018 down 62.15% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.61 crore in December 2018 down 74.11% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2017.

Warren Tea shares closed at 70.95 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.92% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.