Warren Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 79.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 79.86% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 40.28% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2023 down 380.8% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

Warren Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

Warren Tea shares closed at 56.58 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.