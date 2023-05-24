English
    Warren Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 79.86% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 79.86% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 40.28% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2023 down 380.8% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

    Warren Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

    Warren Tea shares closed at 56.58 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.

    Warren Tea
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.1714.375.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.1714.375.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.838.801.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7411.397.99
    Depreciation0.140.600.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.577.111.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.11-13.53-6.43
    Other Income4.20-0.1711.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.91-13.704.77
    Interest0.170.460.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.08-14.164.06
    Exceptional Items47.09--2.38
    P/L Before Tax32.01-14.166.44
    Tax27.59---1.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.42-14.168.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.42-14.168.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.221.08-0.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.64-13.087.77
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.88-10.956.50
    Diluted EPS3.88-10.956.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.88-10.956.50
    Diluted EPS3.88-10.956.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

