Warren Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, down 47.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2022 down 47.8% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2022 down 59.57% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 up 2490.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Warren Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in March 2021.

Warren Tea shares closed at 80.95 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 71.87% over the last 12 months.