Warren Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.48% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2022 down 203.24% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

Warren Tea
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.37 24.21 25.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.37 24.21 25.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.80 -2.85 7.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.39 15.15 12.92
Depreciation 0.60 0.44 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.11 7.49 4.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.53 3.98 -4.77
Other Income -0.17 0.46 -0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.70 4.44 -4.83
Interest 0.46 0.71 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.16 3.73 -5.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.16 3.73 -5.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.16 3.73 -5.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.16 3.73 -5.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.08 0.05 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.08 3.78 -4.89
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.95 3.16 -4.09
Diluted EPS -10.95 3.16 -4.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.95 3.16 -4.09
Diluted EPS -10.95 3.16 -4.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited