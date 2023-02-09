English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Warren Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.48% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2022 down 203.24% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

    Warren Tea
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3724.2125.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3724.2125.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.80-2.857.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3915.1512.92
    Depreciation0.600.440.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.117.494.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.533.98-4.77
    Other Income-0.170.46-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.704.44-4.83
    Interest0.460.710.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.163.73-5.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.163.73-5.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.163.73-5.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.163.73-5.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.080.050.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.083.78-4.89
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.953.16-4.09
    Diluted EPS-10.953.16-4.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.953.16-4.09
    Diluted EPS-10.953.16-4.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited