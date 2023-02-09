Warren Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.48% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2022 down 203.24% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

Warren Tea shares closed at 70.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.37% over the last 12 months.