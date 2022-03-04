Warren Tea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore in December 2021 down 7.13% from Rs. 27.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021 down 54.75% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021 up 65.02% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2020.

Warren Tea shares closed at 73.60 on March 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.30% returns over the last 6 months and 54.30% over the last 12 months.