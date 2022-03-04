Warren Tea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Warren Tea are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore in December 2021 down 7.13% from Rs. 27.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021 down 54.75% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021 up 65.02% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2020.
Warren Tea shares closed at 73.60 on March 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.30% returns over the last 6 months and 54.30% over the last 12 months.
|Warren Tea
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.28
|41.47
|27.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.28
|41.47
|27.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.18
|6.49
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.60
|-1.78
|8.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.92
|23.59
|24.48
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.84
|6.48
|6.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.77
|6.18
|-13.59
|Other Income
|-0.06
|-1.19
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.83
|4.99
|-13.19
|Interest
|0.69
|0.63
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.52
|4.36
|-14.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.52
|4.36
|-2.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.52
|4.36
|-2.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.52
|4.36
|-2.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.63
|-0.31
|-0.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.89
|4.05
|-3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|3.39
|-2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.09
|3.39
|-2.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|3.39
|-2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.09
|3.39
|-2.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited