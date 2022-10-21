Wardwizard Inno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore, up 90.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore in September 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 33.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 64.29% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

Wardwizard Inno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Wardwizard Inno shares closed at 60.30 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.24% over the last 12 months.